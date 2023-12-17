Austin Police kill armed man at Sixth Street bar, three others injured

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a bar on Sixth Street in downtown Austin late Saturday.

Police got a report just before midnight of a man entering a bar in the 200 block of East Sixth Street with a gun, which is against state law. The man has not been identified by police.

In a media briefing early Sunday, interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said when officers got to the bar, an employee pointed out the man with the gun. Henderson said when police approached him, he pulled out his gun and pointed it in the direction of officers and bar patrons.

Henderson said three officers fired their guns at the man, who was struck multiple times. He was later pronounced dead.

Interim Chief Henderson also said three other people were injured in the incident. They were all taken to the hospital, where one is in critical condition, and the other two have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating. The three officers involved in the shooting have nine, 11 and 13 years of service with the department. All three have been placed on administrative leave, per the department’s rules.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you can also submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.