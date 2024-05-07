Austin Police make five new arrests linked to overdose surge

The Austin Police Department announced Monday the arrests of five individuals suspected to be connected to a deadly spate of overdoses that occurred last week.

Gary Lewis, Denise Horton and Ronnie Mims were charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Kanady Rimijo and Marcellus Barron were charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Their arrests followed that of Johnny Lee Wright, who was arrested last week as a suspect in the overdose surge on firearm possession charges.

APD representatives said the substance in question was crack cocaine that also tested positive for fentanyl — the combination they believe is primarily to blame for the string of 79 overdoses that Austin-Travis County EMS responded to between April 29 and May 3. Authorities said it was the largest local overdose surge since 2015.

As of Thursday evening, nothing in APD’s investigation pointed to “a single organized group distributing the illicit narcotics,” APD representative Anna Sabana said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the deaths of nine people who died of suspected overdoses in Travis County. Fentanyl was present in preliminary autopsy results for each of those individuals, and cocaine was present in the results for eight, said Hector Nieto, a Travis County public information officer.

Additionally, KT Musselman, Williamson County justice of the peace, said two overdose deaths that occurred in Williamson County last week may or may not have been connected to the outbreak of overdoses in Travis County.

APD is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon where more details on the arrests will be made available.