Hackers attacked the Austin area's 911 call system on Sunday. Here's what that means.

A cyberattack threatened to shut down Central Texas' 911 call system Sunday.

The Capital Area Council of Governments, which operates the system, confirmed to KUT that intermittent 911 outages were the result of a denial-of-service attack in which hackers flooded call centers with robocalls. The attack caused technical difficulties in Austin, Cedar Park, Hays County and Lakeway.

CAPCOG said it was notified about the hack around 1 p.m. by Round Rock's 911 call center. It said it determined the robocalls came from AT&T numbers, so it worked with the provider to identify and disconnect them. Normal operations were restored around 8 p.m.

Betty Voights, executive director of CAPCOG, said in a statement Monday that the agency is working with AT&T "to prevent a repeat of this type of attack that is intended to intentionally overload 9-1-1 phone systems."

CAPCOG said the attack disrupted service at call centers in at least seven of its 10-county area, affecting 21 law enforcement and first-response agencies in Central Texas:



Round Rock Police Department

Lakeway Police Department

Travis County Sheriff's Office

Austin/Travis County EMS

Austin Fire Department

Austin Police Department

Kyle Police Department

Llano County Sheriff's Office

Burnet County Sheriff's Office

Cedar Park Police Department

Hays County Sheriff's Office

Texas State Police Department

Pflugerville Police Department

Taylor Police Department

University of Texas Police Department

Marble Falls Police Department

Georgetown Police Department

Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Leander Police Department

Lockhart Police Department

Luling Police Department

The incident comes less than a month after news of a 2022 hack came to light in which data from "nearly all" AT&T customers was stolen. Another hack earlier this year exposed the data of nearly 8 million AT&T customers.

KUT reached out to the Dallas-based telecom giant for comment, but has not yet heard back.

CAPCOG said it informed federal authorities about the attack, per federal guidelines.