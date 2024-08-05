© 2024 KUT Public Media

Hackers attacked the Austin area's 911 call system on Sunday. Here's what that means.

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT
Clinical Specialist Greg Hinck, of the C4 clinical navigation team, fields 911 calls on Sept. 13, 2023.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Greg Hinck, with Austin-Travis County EMS’s C4 clinical navigation team, fields 911 calls last September.

A cyberattack threatened to shut down Central Texas' 911 call system Sunday.

The Capital Area Council of Governments, which operates the system, confirmed to KUT that intermittent 911 outages were the result of a denial-of-service attack in which hackers flooded call centers with robocalls. The attack caused technical difficulties in Austin, Cedar Park, Hays County and Lakeway.

A person in a blue EMS uniform and cap looks down while talking on a phone
Austin
A 911 call for help doesn't always require an ambulance. But these paramedics respond.
Luz Moreno-Lozano

CAPCOG said it was notified about the hack around 1 p.m. by Round Rock's 911 call center. It said it determined the robocalls came from AT&T numbers, so it worked with the provider to identify and disconnect them. Normal operations were restored around 8 p.m.

Betty Voights, executive director of CAPCOG, said in a statement Monday that the agency is working with AT&T "to prevent a repeat of this type of attack that is intended to intentionally overload 9-1-1 phone systems."

CAPCOG said the attack disrupted service at call centers in at least seven of its 10-county area, affecting 21 law enforcement and first-response agencies in Central Texas:

  • Round Rock Police Department
  • Lakeway Police Department
  • Travis County Sheriff's Office
  • Austin/Travis County EMS
  • Austin Fire Department
  • Austin Police Department
  • Kyle Police Department
  • Llano County Sheriff's Office
  • Burnet County Sheriff's Office
  • Cedar Park Police Department
  • Hays County Sheriff's Office
  • Texas State Police Department
  • Pflugerville Police Department
  • Taylor Police Department
  • University of Texas Police Department
  • Marble Falls Police Department
  • Georgetown Police Department
  • Fayette County Sheriff's Office
  • Leander Police Department
  • Lockhart Police Department
  • Luling Police Department

The incident comes less than a month after news of a 2022 hack came to light in which data from "nearly all" AT&T customers was stolen. Another hack earlier this year exposed the data of nearly 8 million AT&T customers.

KUT reached out to the Dallas-based telecom giant for comment, but has not yet heard back.

CAPCOG said it informed federal authorities about the attack, per federal guidelines.

Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
