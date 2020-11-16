-
The hotel giant said information on up to 500 million customers worldwide was exposed in a breach of its Starwood reservation database. The data includes dates of birth and passport numbers.
From Texas Standard:At a cybersecurity summit in New York this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen sounded an alarm about the…
From Texas Standard.Hackers are a threat to credit card information, election data, and now – according to a report from iDefense, an arm of consulting…
From Texas Standard.Multiple school districts in north and northeast Texas were notified by the Texas Department of Agriculture recently that they were…
Alarms went off around Dallas on Friday night until city officials manually shut down parts of the city's weather alert system.
From Texas Standard:The next military conflict might not start with a bomb, but with a blackout.National security experts have long warned that the United…
From its base in south central Russia, the relatively small group has reportedly collected passwords along with user names and email addresses.
The computer hack of Austin-based Stratfor in 2011 resulted in credit card numbers and damaging emails being leaked online. A new investigative report…
It quickly became clear that the "news" was not true. There had been no explosions at the White House and President Obama was fine. But a message on the wire service's Twitter account rattled investors.