See how Austin Community College turned Highland Mall into a campus
Austin Community College's new campus at the former Highland Mall is opening to the public this weekend.
The plans to turn Austin's first indoor mall into a community college campus began more than a decade ago when ACC started buying sections of the property in 2010. The campus has been opening in phases, and a grand opening for phase two takes place Saturday. The public will be able to tour the campus, located at 6101 Highland Campus Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ACC Highland has state-of-the-art skills labs for nursing programs, multiple kitchens for the culinary program and a television studio for radio, television and film students.