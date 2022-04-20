See how Austin Community College turned Highland Mall into a campus

Austin Community College's new campus at the former Highland Mall is opening to the public this weekend.

The plans to turn Austin's first indoor mall into a community college campus began more than a decade ago when ACC started buying sections of the property in 2010. The campus has been opening in phases, and a grand opening for phase two takes place Saturday. The public will be able to tour the campus, located at 6101 Highland Campus Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ACC Highland has state-of-the-art skills labs for nursing programs, multiple kitchens for the culinary program and a television studio for radio, television and film students.

Renee Dominguez / KUT ACC's newest campus used to be Highland Mall, Austin's first indoor mall.

Renee Dominguez / KUT The campus has a bookstore.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Students tour the campus' culinary school.

Renee Dominguez / KUT A banana split sculpture from Highland Mall's food court remains on display at the campus.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Phase 2 of ACC Highland houses programs in dance, drama, music, culinary arts, radio, television, film and more.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Nursing student Malia Capers-Cristobal demonstrates a CPR move during a tour of the renovated campus.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Tables are set up for students in ACC Highland's hallways.