This week, it finally ends for the handful of shops still operating in what’s left of Highland Mall. The mall closes to the public for good Thursday after…
Half a million Purple Martins have been migrating through Austin as they make their way to Brazil for the winter.Austin – and specifically Highland Mall…
Update: The House of Torment has reached an agreement to stay at its Highland Mall location for a ninth year. "We couldn't be more excited to share what…
Austin Community College is breaking ground today at a vacant JCPenney store in Highland Mall. The store will be converted into a learning environment for…
Austin Community College now has complete ownership of Highland Mall. The college announced today that it has acquired the ground lease for the sections…
Airport Boulevard – or at least the bustling but non-scenic stretch of it from the Mueller development to its terminus at North Lamar – may look and…
Austin Community College has selected an architectural firm for its redevelopment of Highland Mall.At their meeting this week, the ACC Board of Trustees…
Land underneath the beleaguered Highland Mall could soon be under complete ownership of Austin Community College. ACC signed a $16 million deal for the…
If you haven't made time lately to visit the beleaguered Highland Mall, you are not alone. Close to half of the mall's retail space is unleased, and it is…
Austin Community College announced this afternoon that it has bought the 13-acre Macy's property at Highland Mall.ACC is paying $5 million for the site…