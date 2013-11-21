© 2020 KUT

Energy & Environment

Central Texas Farmers Could Lose Water Access Due to Drought

Published November 21, 2013 at 12:40 PM CST
Rice farmers in Texas could face a third year in a row of being cut off from water due to severe drought conditions. (Jeff Heimsath/StateImpact Texas)
Half of Texas is experiencing drought conditions, and for the third year in a row, rice farmers in Central Texas may be cut off from water supplies because of severe drought.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has asked the state to approve emergency plans to cut water to farmers in 2014 if reservoir lakes are at less than 55 percent capacity. The lakes are currently 36 percent full.

Homes and businesses would also face water restrictions.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets details from Mose Buchele, energy and environment reporter for State Impact Texas.

