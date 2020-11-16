-
Every summer, more than 200,000 people visit Lake Travis to boat, swim and get some sun. But longtime Austin resident Robert Baumgardner is more…
-
Last week’s torrential rains have left some Central Texas reservoirs at full capacity. This morning, authorities are working to move some of that water…
-
The lakes that supply Austin with water - Travis and Buchanan - have risen dramatically over the past few days, but city of Austin officials are not ready…
-
Water from the Highland Lakes is important to everyone in Central Texas — from urban Austinites to rural rice farmers downstream. Wednesday, the board of…
-
From StateImpact Texas: In 2012, some farming districts on the Lower Colorado River were cut off from water for irrigation for the first time. Reservoirs…
-
Today, the group tasked with figuring out how to wean Austin off carbon dioxide-emitting coal power is scheduled to vote on its recommendations, and some…
-
Editor's note: This report comes from KUT's reporting partner, the Austin Monitor. The Lower Colorado River Authority’s new general manager Phil Wilson…
-
Environmentalists are giving cautious approval to a plan by the Lower Colorado River Authority to raise municipal water rates by 19.5 percent next…
-
This is an excerpt from an article written by our Austin City Hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor (formerly In Fact Daily).The City of Austin faces…
-
Half of Texas is experiencing drought conditions, and for the third year in a row, rice farmers in Central Texas may be cut off from water supplies because of severe drought.