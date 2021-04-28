Thunderstorms Are Possible In Austin Today Through Sunday Morning
Thunderstorms are possible in the Austin area through Sunday morning, but no additional severe weather is expected Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
A tornado watch for much of South-Central Texas was canceled early Thursday morning. The NWS says there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and a 40% chance overnight, mainly after 1 a.m.
Follow the tweets below from the National Weather Service for updates: