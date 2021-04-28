© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Thunderstorms Are Possible In Austin Today Through Sunday Morning

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published April 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday through this weekend shows storms are possible through Sunday morning.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday through this weekend shows storms are possible through Sunday morning.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Austin area through Sunday morning, but no additional severe weather is expected Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado watch for much of South-Central Texas was canceled early Thursday morning. The NWS says there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and a 40% chance overnight, mainly after 1 a.m.

Follow the tweets below from the National Weather Service for updates:

Energy & Environment
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff