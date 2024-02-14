Celebrate the total solar eclipse at these events in the Austin area

Central Texas will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1878 on April 8. Cities closest to the eclipse’s path of totality will be in the moon’s shadow for around 4 minutes. Here are a few events to check out on or around eclipse day.

Austin

Eclipse & Sips Rooftop Viewing Party

Hilton Austin will have eclipse-themed cocktails and mocktails, as well as free eclipse viewing glasses on April 8. This event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and admission is free.

Long Center Viewing Party

This free event on the Long Center Lawn and H-E-B Terrace on April 8 will feature live music and educational opportunities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All guests will get free viewing glasses, and the first 1,000 people will receive a tote bag. Food and beverages will be available onsite.

Total Eclipse of the Horns

UT Austin will open its campus from 12 to 3 p.m. for eclipse viewing on April 8. Glasses will be distributed around campus. KUT News will broadcast live from the Moody Plaza, and Primo the Alien and other bands will perform. More information will be announced at eclipse.utexas.edu.

Total Eclipse of the Park

Republic Square will host an eclipse watch party on April 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. Live music and food will be available, and the first 200 attendees will get complimentary viewing glasses.

Total Eclipse Party at the Austin Public Library

Several Austin Public Library branches will have free viewing events with eclipse-themed festivities on April 8 from 11 to 2 p.m.

The Universe in Verse

Waterloo Park will commemorate scientific discoveries through poetry and music on April 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are donation based.

Burnet

2024 Texas Eclipse at Traditions

Traditions Event Venue in Burnet will celebrate the eclipse in its 75-acre location with live music, food and beverages on April 8. General admission tickets are $25 per day, and children under 5 get in for free. Guests can go camping for free on eclipse day.

Texas Eclipse Festival

Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet will be hosting a festival filled with music, art installations and science panels from April 5 to 9. Tickets range from $249 and up.

Fredericksburg

2024 Solar Eclipse Festival

Visitors can view the eclipse at Grapetown Vineyard and Fredericksburg Polo Club and participate in several outdoor activities. General admission for adults is $45 and $20 for children ages 3 to 18. Add-ons for parking, a safari wine tour, camping and hot air balloon rides are available.

2024 Total Eclipse Party at Texas Wine Collective

The Texas Wine Collective in Fredericksburg will be hosting a viewing party on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an educational presentation about the solar system from astrophysicist Lindsay Fuller, as well as food from Cork & Fork Food Truck. Tickets cost $50, which includes viewing glasses and parking. Children 12 and under get in free.

Fredericksburg Eclipse Bash

Bankersmith Dancehall and Saloon will have a space to view the eclipse, with live music on April 8. Visitors can also go camping at Grapetown Vineyard and Farm right across the street. General admission is $45, with add-ons for parking and hot air balloon rides available.

Georgetown

Here Goes the Sun Events in Georgetown

There will be several eclipse-viewing events around Georgetown on April 8. Southwestern University’s physics department will have telescopes. Solar glasses will also be distributed. Details about the events at Berry Springs Park and Preserve, Garey Park, Lake Georgetown and Inner Space Cavern will be updated on the city’s website closer to the date.

Llano County

Dam 2024 Eclipse

This eclipse viewing event at Buchanan Dam will feature live music and scientific presentations on April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult day passes cost $50 ($25 for children) and include eclipse glasses. Three-day camping passes are also available.

Pflugerville

Plugerville’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an eclipse event, with details to be announced here.

San Marcos

Eclipse Watch Party at Middleton Brewing

Middleton Brewing will be hosting a watch party with eclipse viewing glasses and beer specials on April 8.

Eclipse Watch Party at Roughhouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing is hosting a free watch party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP here.

Solar Eclipse Weekend at Samadhi Yoga Retreat

Spend the eclipse weekend in nature from April 6 to 8. Day passes are $115 and include activities such as yoga, guided meditation, hiking and breakfast. Check in starts as early as Friday at 3 p.m.