Austin area is at risk of severe thunderstorms and hail today
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Austin area until 4 p.m.
Counties under the watch include Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell. The main threats are damaging winds, lightning and hail up to the size of apples, according to the NWS.
A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.
Here are a few ways to receive weather alerts and stay informed:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest weather updates. (Swipe below.)
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- KUT also has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
Follow the latest updates from the NWS below: