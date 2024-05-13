Austin area is at risk of severe thunderstorms and hail today

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Austin area until 4 p.m.

Counties under the watch include Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell. The main threats are damaging winds, lightning and hail up to the size of apples, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Follow the latest updates from the NWS below: