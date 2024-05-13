© 2024 KUT Public Media

Austin area is at risk of severe thunderstorms and hail today

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:56 AM CDT
The skyline of Austin is pictured through trees across a lake.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Severe weather is forecast for the Austin area Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Austin area until 4 p.m.

Counties under the watch include Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell. The main threats are damaging winds, lightning and hail up to the size of apples, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Here are a few ways to receive weather alerts and stay informed:

Follow the latest updates from the NWS below:
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
