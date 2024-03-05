Nurses’ union at Austin’s Ascension Seton Medical Center ratifies historic first contract

The nurses’ union at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has voted to ratify its first contract, the National Nurse Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced March 5.

The announcement comes after more than a year of contract negotiations and organizing efforts by hundreds of registered nurses, who voted to unionize in September 2022. The group also participated in two strikes in June and December of last year to bring attention to demands including guaranteed lower nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.

The contract, which NNOC said in a news release was “overwhelmingly” voted through by the union, includes provisions the union believes will improve patient care and retention of nurses. The agreement requires a minimum ratio of one RN for every two patients in the intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit and labor and delivery unit. In the emergency department, at least one RN will be required to work for every four patients.

“We are so proud of this contract that sets enforceable standards for safe staffing, which has always been our number one priority,” said Zetta Hackleman, an RN in the perioperative services unit, in the release from NNOC. “This contract holds Ascension accountable to enforcing safe nurse-to-patient ratios, which we know saves patient lives and boosts nurse recruitment and retention.”

According to NNOC, the contract also includes a wage scale based on years of experience, with an average 11% increase in compensation among RNs. Additionally, monthly meetings between RNs and management to discuss “ongoing patient care concerns” will be required.

More than 1,100 registered nurses are covered by the contract, according to NNU, including residents and fellows, who were only recently folded into negotiations in January. The agreement is set to continue through March 2027.

"We are pleased Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin registered nurses have ratified their initial RN contract," a representative for Ascension told KUT in an emailed statement. "We have a contract in place that is collaborative, respectful of the diverse needs of our registered nurses and that will create a solid foundation for a healthy and respectful working relationship. We thank our nurses for voting to accept this fair and equitable contract and are eager to move forward together as we continue to care for our community and put the patient at the center of all we do."

Nurses at three other Ascension hospitals in Wichita, Kansas, and Baltimore, Maryland, are currently negotiating their first union contracts.

“We hope our victory inspires nurses all over Texas and the South to organize unions in their facilities,” said Kris Fuentes, a nurse from the NICU at ASMCA.