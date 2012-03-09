© 2020 KUT

The Austin 100: A SXSW Mix

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 9, 2012 at 9:03 AM CST
SXSW is all about volume, in more ways than one. Roughly 2,000 acts perform at the four-day music festival every year, so to spend just three minutes with each in advance of the big event is to deny your friends and loved ones a solid 100 hours of your waking, undivided attention.

With 100 handpicked festival highlights and thrilling discoveries in a meaty but digestible microcosm of SXSW, The Austin 100 plays as a continuous seven-hour mix — everything from Daughter's devastatingly barren "Landfill" to Black Tusk's devastatingly blistering "Set the Dial to Your Doom." (As a bonus, 71 of these songs are available for free download here.) Be sure to visit NPR.org/SXSW for live concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival.

Adam Arcuragi, "Presidents' Song" [ MP3]
Alabama Shakes, "I Found You" [ MP3]
Allen Stone, "Sleep" [ MP3]
Amy Bezunartea, "Doubles" [ MP3]
Andrew Bird, "Eyeoneye"
Apparat, "Black Water" [ MP3]
Bear In Heaven, "The Reflection Of You" [ MP3]
, "Old Pine" [ MP3]
Best Coast, "When I'm With You" [ MP3]
Big Deal, "Chair" [ MP3]
Black Tusk, "Set The Dial To Your Doom" [ MP3]
Blondes, "Wine" [ MP3]
Brendan Benson, "Bad For Me" [ MP3]
Bright Moments, "Travelers" [ MP3]
Caveman, "Old Friend" [ MP3]
, "Hysteria" [ MP3]
, "Come Home" [ MP3]
Chic Gamine, "Closer"
Chicha Libre, "La Danza Del Millonario"
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, "Same Mistake"
Cloud Nothings, "Stay Useless" [ MP3]
Crooked Fingers, "Your Apocalypse"
Cults, "Abducted"
Dan Deacon, "Bangkok"
, "Landfill" [ MP3]
Deafheaven, "Violet" [ MP3]
Dessa, "The Beekeeper"
, "In The Dark"
Dry The River, "New Ceremony" [ MP3]
Eleanor Friedberger, "My Mistakes" [ MP3]
Emma-Louise, "Jungle" [ MP3]
, "Erica Western Teleport" [ MP3]
The Front Bottoms, "Maps" [ MP3]
Fanfarlo, "Deconstruction"
Feathers, "Believe"
Firehorse, "Our Hearts" [ MP3]
, "We Are Young"
G-Side, "NAT GEO" [ MP3]
Gappy Ranks, "Longtime"
Garland Jeffreys, "Coney Island Winter"
Girl In A Coma, "Smart" [ MP3]
Great Lake Swimmers, "Easy Come Easy Go" [ MP3]
Grimes, "Oblivion" [ MP3]
Heartless Bastards, "Parted Ways" [ MP3]
Herzog, "Silence"
Horse Feathers, "Fit Against The Country" [ MP3]
Hospitality, "Friends Of Friends" [ MP3]
Imperial Teen, "Runaway" [ MP3]
JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, "Everything Will Be Fine" [ MP3]
Kendrick Lamar, "Ab-Souls Outro (feat. Ab-Soul)" [ MP3]
Kishi Bashi, "Bright Whites" [ MP3]
La Sera, "Please Be My Third Eye" [ MP3]
La Vida Boheme, "Nicaragua" [ MP3]
Laura Gibson, "La Grande"
Lee Fields & The Expressions, "Faithful Man"
, "Cold Feet" [ MP3]
Lost In The Trees, "Red"
Lower Dens, "Brains" [ MP3]
, "Little Suitcase"
The Magnetic Fields, "Andrew In Drag"
The Men, "Open Your Heart" [ MP3]
Michael Kiwanuka, "Home Again"
Milagres, "Here To Stay" [ MP3]
Milo Greene, "1957" [ MP3]
Mind Spiders, "Wait For Us" [ MP3]
The Milk Carton Kids, "There By Your Side" [ MP3]
Nada Surf, "When I Was Young" [ MP3]
Nicolas Jaar, "With Just One Glance" [ MP3]
, "Dead Oaks" [ MP3]
Of Monsters And Men, "Little Talks" [ MP3]
Patrick Watson, "Into Giants" [ MP3]
Polica, "Lay Your Cards Out" [ MP3]
Quiet Company, "You, Me & The Boatman" [ MP3]
Royal Thunder, "Mouth Of Fire" [ MP3]
Reks, "Autograph" [ MP3]
Robert Glasper Experiment, "Ah Yeah"
Sarah Jaffe, "Glorified High"
Sarah Siskind, "Feeling For You"
SBTRKT, "Wildfire" [ MP3]
, "We Will All Be Changed" [ MP3]
Seun Anikulapo Kuti & Egypt 80, "Rise" [ MP3]
Sepalcure, "Pencil Pimp"
Sharon Van Etten, "Serpents" [ MP3]
Shearwater, "You As You Were" [ MP3]
, "Sun's Going Down" [ MP3]
Silverbus, "Those Forgotten"
, "Get It Daddy"
Spoek Mathambo, "Put Some Red On It" [ MP3]
STS, "Here Tonight" [ MP3]
Tanlines, "Brothers" [ MP3]
THEESatisfaction, "QueenS" [ MP3]
Water Liars, "Dog Eaten"
We Are Augustines, "Headlong Into The Abyss" [ MP3]
We Were Promised Jetpacks, "Act On Impulse" [ MP3]
, "Keep You"
Y La Bamba, "Squawk" [ MP3]
Yellow Ostrich, "Marathon Runner" [ MP3]
Young Buffalo, "Catapilah" [ MP3]
Young Prisms, "Floating In Blue" [ MP3]
Zola Jesus, "Vessel" [ MP3]

