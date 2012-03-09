The Austin 100: A SXSW Mix

This audio is no longer available.

SXSW is all about volume, in more ways than one. Roughly 2,000 acts perform at the four-day music festival every year, so to spend just three minutes with each in advance of the big event is to deny your friends and loved ones a solid 100 hours of your waking, undivided attention.

With 100 handpicked festival highlights and thrilling discoveries in a meaty but digestible microcosm of SXSW, The Austin 100 plays as a continuous seven-hour mix — everything from Daughter's devastatingly barren "Landfill" to Black Tusk's devastatingly blistering "Set the Dial to Your Doom." (As a bonus, 71 of these songs are available for free download here.) Be sure to visit NPR.org/SXSW for live concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival.

Adam Arcuragi, "Presidents' Song" [ MP3]

Alabama Shakes, "I Found You" [ MP3]

Allen Stone, "Sleep" [ MP3]

Amy Bezunartea, "Doubles" [ MP3]

Andrew Bird, "Eyeoneye"

Apparat, "Black Water" [ MP3]

Bear In Heaven, "The Reflection Of You" [ MP3]

, "Old Pine" [ MP3]

Best Coast, "When I'm With You" [ MP3]

Big Deal, "Chair" [ MP3]

Black Tusk, "Set The Dial To Your Doom" [ MP3]

Blondes, "Wine" [ MP3]

Brendan Benson, "Bad For Me" [ MP3]

Bright Moments, "Travelers" [ MP3]

Caveman, "Old Friend" [ MP3]

, "Hysteria" [ MP3]

, "Come Home" [ MP3]

Chic Gamine, "Closer"

Chicha Libre, "La Danza Del Millonario"

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, "Same Mistake"

Cloud Nothings, "Stay Useless" [ MP3]

Crooked Fingers, "Your Apocalypse"

Cults, "Abducted"

Dan Deacon, "Bangkok"

, "Landfill" [ MP3]

Deafheaven, "Violet" [ MP3]

Dessa, "The Beekeeper"

, "In The Dark"

Dry The River, "New Ceremony" [ MP3]

Eleanor Friedberger, "My Mistakes" [ MP3]

Emma-Louise, "Jungle" [ MP3]

, "Erica Western Teleport" [ MP3]

The Front Bottoms, "Maps" [ MP3]

Fanfarlo, "Deconstruction"

Feathers, "Believe"

Firehorse, "Our Hearts" [ MP3]

, "We Are Young"

G-Side, "NAT GEO" [ MP3]

Gappy Ranks, "Longtime"

Garland Jeffreys, "Coney Island Winter"

Girl In A Coma, "Smart" [ MP3]

Great Lake Swimmers, "Easy Come Easy Go" [ MP3]

Grimes, "Oblivion" [ MP3]

Heartless Bastards, "Parted Ways" [ MP3]

Herzog, "Silence"

Horse Feathers, "Fit Against The Country" [ MP3]

Hospitality, "Friends Of Friends" [ MP3]

Imperial Teen, "Runaway" [ MP3]

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, "Everything Will Be Fine" [ MP3]

Kendrick Lamar, "Ab-Souls Outro (feat. Ab-Soul)" [ MP3]

Kishi Bashi, "Bright Whites" [ MP3]

La Sera, "Please Be My Third Eye" [ MP3]

La Vida Boheme, "Nicaragua" [ MP3]

Laura Gibson, "La Grande"

Lee Fields & The Expressions, "Faithful Man"

, "Cold Feet" [ MP3]

Lost In The Trees, "Red"

Lower Dens, "Brains" [ MP3]

, "Little Suitcase"

The Magnetic Fields, "Andrew In Drag"

The Men, "Open Your Heart" [ MP3]

Michael Kiwanuka, "Home Again"

Milagres, "Here To Stay" [ MP3]

Milo Greene, "1957" [ MP3]

Mind Spiders, "Wait For Us" [ MP3]

The Milk Carton Kids, "There By Your Side" [ MP3]

Nada Surf, "When I Was Young" [ MP3]

Nicolas Jaar, "With Just One Glance" [ MP3]

, "Dead Oaks" [ MP3]

Of Monsters And Men, "Little Talks" [ MP3]

Patrick Watson, "Into Giants" [ MP3]

Polica, "Lay Your Cards Out" [ MP3]

Quiet Company, "You, Me & The Boatman" [ MP3]

Royal Thunder, "Mouth Of Fire" [ MP3]

Reks, "Autograph" [ MP3]

Robert Glasper Experiment, "Ah Yeah"

Sarah Jaffe, "Glorified High"

Sarah Siskind, "Feeling For You"

SBTRKT, "Wildfire" [ MP3]

, "We Will All Be Changed" [ MP3]

Seun Anikulapo Kuti & Egypt 80, "Rise" [ MP3]

Sepalcure, "Pencil Pimp"

Sharon Van Etten, "Serpents" [ MP3]

Shearwater, "You As You Were" [ MP3]

, "Sun's Going Down" [ MP3]

Silverbus, "Those Forgotten"

, "Get It Daddy"

Spoek Mathambo, "Put Some Red On It" [ MP3]

STS, "Here Tonight" [ MP3]

Tanlines, "Brothers" [ MP3]

THEESatisfaction, "QueenS" [ MP3]

Water Liars, "Dog Eaten"

We Are Augustines, "Headlong Into The Abyss" [ MP3]

We Were Promised Jetpacks, "Act On Impulse" [ MP3]

, "Keep You"

Y La Bamba, "Squawk" [ MP3]

Yellow Ostrich, "Marathon Runner" [ MP3]

Young Buffalo, "Catapilah" [ MP3]

Young Prisms, "Floating In Blue" [ MP3]

Zola Jesus, "Vessel" [ MP3]

