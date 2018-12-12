© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Carol Fulp On Why Diversity Is A Winning Formula In Business

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 12, 2018 at 2:33 PM CST
Carol-Fulp-Headshot-Hi-Rez-513x768.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carol Fulp, president and CEO of The Partnership, Inc., and author of Success Through Diversity: Why The Most Inclusive Companies Will Win. She has spent more than four decades in corporate America. 

Fulp talks about embracing diversity in all areas of an organization, building a stronger brand, what the Partnership does and how to prepare a company for shifting demographics.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black AmericaAfrican AmericanDiversityCorporationsThe Partnership Inc.Carol Fulp
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content