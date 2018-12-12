Carol Fulp On Why Diversity Is A Winning Formula In Business
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carol Fulp, president and CEO of The Partnership, Inc., and author of Success Through Diversity: Why The Most Inclusive Companies Will Win. She has spent more than four decades in corporate America.
Fulp talks about embracing diversity in all areas of an organization, building a stronger brand, what the Partnership does and how to prepare a company for shifting demographics.