Get Involved Spotlight: Code2College

Volunteer with Code2College

Our mission at Code2College is to dramatically increase the number of low income and minority students who enter into and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers. Instead of scrambling to recruit diverse technical talent, we are sourcing and developing it in our local communities. Our approach is threefold; we provide students with education, exposure, and experience. Through coding classes, professional development workshops, and paid, technical internships, our high school students are uniquely prepared to become their generation’s technical leaders.

Watch the Code2College Story Here:

How Do I Get Involved? Apply to be a Code2College volunteer by filling out our Volunteer Intake Form

Open Roles:

· Virtual Instructor: lead twice-weekly virtual classes that center around a hands-on curriculum that allows students to practice their new coding skills in real time through the completion of small projects

· Professional Development Mentor: work with groups of high school students to build critical professional skills such as resume development and interview prep. Mentors will also lead students through STEM case competitions, emphasizing teamwork and communication skills while providing exposure to various STEM fields.

· Mass Remote Event Volunteer: volunteers support students through a variety of review activities including, but not limited to, resume reviews, editing college essays, interview question prep, etc.

Important Dates

New Volunteer Training (Saturday, January 16th)

Register here

Training will take place virtually via Zoom and consist of three modules to prepare you for your new volunteer role.

Code2College OVERLOAD (Thursday, January 21st - Saturday, January 23rd)

Register here

Back by popular demand, volunteers spend 48 hours editing and reviewing student resumes, competing with other companies to see who can edit the most.

