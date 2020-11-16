STEM Education

-
From Texas Standard:Most people know Bill Nye the Science Guy. Well, Texas has its own science booster of sorts, but she is what the Dallas Observer…
-
Twenty-five fifth-graders from Camacho Elementary School in Leander went to an indoor skydiving facility Wednesday to get a lesson in flying. Before…
-
Students can earn an associate's degree during their four years in high school through a new program starting this year at two Austin schools.Career…
-
New world race car champions were crowned in Austin this week and it was decided miles away from the Circuit of the Americas at the Hyatt Regency on Lady…
-
Austin ISD and local charter school students got a chance to pitch innovative learning projects to a group of judges and experts this week as part of…
-
The Austin Independent School District is giving more North Austin students an opportunity to take science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)…
-
For students at Manor New Technology High School, lectures and homework assignments are a foreign concept. Tablets take the place of textbooks, and many…
-
More than 22 percent of Austin area jobs require specialized STEM skills. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.A study released by…
-
President Obama is visiting Manor New Tech High School, which has a STEM-based education program. But some experts question is there's too much emphasis…