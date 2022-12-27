A Conversation With Dr. Melva K. Williams, HTU's Seventh President – Part II

Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston- Tillotson University

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston- Tillotson University.

On August 15, 2022, following a national search, Williams became the Huston-Tillotson University seventh president and CEO. She is a former associate dean of College at Centenary College of Louisiana, and has concurrently served as a professor, lecturer and board member at several colleges and universities.

Williams talks about being a presidential scholar, utilizing creative approaches to advancing higher education through layers of innovative improvements, the need for affordable housing for faculty, staff and students on campus, and African Americans in the cybertechnology space.

