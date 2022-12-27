© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Conversation With Dr. Melva K. Williams, HTU's Seventh President – Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
IBA_nologo.jpg
Dr. Melva K Williams.jpeg
Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston- Tillotson University

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston- Tillotson University.

On August 15, 2022, following a national search, Williams became the Huston-Tillotson University seventh president and CEO. She is a former associate dean of College at Centenary College of Louisiana, and has concurrently served as a professor, lecturer and board member at several colleges and universities.

Williams talks about being a presidential scholar, utilizing creative approaches to advancing higher education through layers of innovative improvements, the need for affordable housing for faculty, staff and students on campus, and African Americans in the cybertechnology space.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content