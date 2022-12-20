A Conversation With Dr. Melva K. Williams, HTU's Seventh President

Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents part one of a two-part discussion with Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University.

Williams is the seventh president and second woman to lead this historic institution. She is among a new breed of college and university presidents.

Williams talks about growing up in Shreveport, LA., attending Grambling State and Jackson State Universities, working in the Southern University system, and her vision for Huston-Tillotson University.