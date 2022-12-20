© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

A Conversation With Dr. Melva K. Williams, HTU's Seventh President

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST
Dr. Melva K. Williams.jpeg
Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents part one of a two-part discussion with Dr. Melva K. Williams, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University.

Williams is the seventh president and second woman to lead this historic institution. She is among a new breed of college and university presidents.

Williams talks about growing up in Shreveport, LA., attending Grambling State and Jackson State Universities, working in the Southern University system, and her vision for Huston-Tillotson University.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
