This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them. Support for This Is My Thing comes from locally-owned Eckert Insurance. "Worry less. Live more."

This Is My Thing: Tattoos!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published August 13, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT
Dan Schumacher, faculty adviser to KTSW-FM 89.9 at Texas State University, gets a tattoo from Alex Earle at Pride and Joy on May 23, 2024, in Austin. Michael Minasi/KUT News
Dan Schumacher, faculty adviser to KTSW-FM 89.9 at Texas State University, gets a tattoo from Alex Earle at Pride and Joy on May 23, 2024, in Austin. Michael Minasi/KUT News

We’ve now put out a half dozen episodes of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

This episode of This Is My Thing comes to us from my friend and fellow KUT producer Juan Garcia, who talks with his former college professor Dan Schumacher. Dan is the faculty adviser for KTSW 89.9, Texas State University’s college radio station, and he’s also a HUGE fan of tattoos. He’s been collecting them since the early ‘80s, and in this piece he talks about what they mean to him, which ones are especially significant, and why they’re worth the pain involved.

 On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Dan’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece. In both versions, you’ll hear the sound of a tattoo machine in action; the sound you’re hearing there is the sound of Juan getting a tattoo himself. That shows some obvious dedication to the job, but it wasn’t a sacrifice or anything – like Dan, Juan’s also a fan of tattoos, though his collection is (for now) much smaller.

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a skater who will tell us what ‘aggressive roller skating’ is and what it means to her, someone who builds amazing things with LEGO, a guy who’s volunteering with the Austin Steam Train Association for years (and is now a student conductor) and plenty more. Stay tuned!

 

And want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form a little lower on this page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

 

 
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
