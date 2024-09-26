Dr. Tiffany R. Bussey on The Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tiffany Rogers Bussey, founding director of the Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center - a global model for providing minority serving institutions contract support in the areas of process improvement, and organizational management infrastructure development.

As director of the Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, Bussey manages planned teams of faculty, staff and consultants to achieve the goals of the center, which is to assist in the development of minority entrepreneurship through scholarly research, training and consulting services.