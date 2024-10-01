Get Involved spotlight: Assistance League of Austin

From Assistance League of Austin, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Assistance League of Austin (ALA) is an all-volunteer non-profit that transforms lives and strengthens community through the operation of its seven programs that serve children, teens and adults in the greater Austin area. Programs and operations are funded by THRIFT HOUSE revenue, foundation grants, member dues, and donations.

Our Programs Include:

Operation School Bell®, our flagship program, provides school-age children in need with a wardrobe of new school clothing, shoes, toiletries and books. In the 2023-2024 school year, ALA clothed over 8,000 students, making their days brighter, self-esteem higher, and their ability to learn better because they felt they belonged.

Project Impact is a two-year program designed to support an underserved school community with significant needs chosen through an application process and approved by the District Superintendent. ALA donates time and fiscal resources and provides in-depth support to the students, educators, staff, and families with the end goal of positively impacting social emotional growth, academic performance, teacher satisfaction levels, and parental engagement on the campus.

Outreach was established 14 years ago and serves the greater Austin area by providing essential household goods for families that are resettling and in transition due to a variety of reasons. By collaborating with community partners, we provide critical items to families that would not otherwise be possible. The Outreach program aids families in becoming self-sufficient, while being stewards of inspiration and encouragement.

Toy Cart was the first program established by ALA in 1973 and serves over 17,000 children and families annually. Volunteers visit hundreds of children hospitalized at Dell Children’s Medical Center four days per week, year-round, bringing books, toys, crafts, games, and magazines. These newly purchased gifts are individually chosen by each patient.

Assault Survivor Kits (ASK) provides support services to child and adolescent assault survivors seen by SANE nurses (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners). Items provided include stuffed animals, writing journals and new clothing. We serve two Dell Children’s Medical Center locations; in the hospital setting where acute sexual assault evaluations take place and at the non-acute sexual abuse clinic.

ALA Scholarships provides mentorship and financial support to cover tuition, fees and books for scholars selected by the Austin Community College Foundation based on need and desire to learn. Students are required to maintain a minimum of six credit hours per semester and a GPA of 2.5.

Volunteers are the heart of our programming so we focus on providing flexible scheduling, program choice and meaningful interactions. A volunteer can sign up for as little as 13 shifts per year. We also offer many optional social events so volunteers can connect over shared interests such as books, crafts, bridge and attend holiday parties and events.

3 Ways to Join Our Mission

Volunteer

As a member-based, all-volunteer organization with no paid employees, our volunteers are integral to the work we do. We love supporting our community and have fun doing it. Come join us!

Donate

There are many ways you can support our work; through THRIFT HOUSE donations, monetary donations, endowments, planned giving, grants and memorials. Learn more about giving to our community.

Shop

The THRIFT HOUSE is a volunteer-run resale store that provides high quality goods to our community. Come visit and shop for furniture, clothing, housewares, art, toys, books and more. All profits from sales help fund our programs.

