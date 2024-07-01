Get Involved spotlight: CASA of Travis County

From CASA of Travis County, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

"It only takes one adult to change a child’s life for the better. I want to be that for a child. Don’t you?" expresses June, a dedicated CASA volunteer. At CASA of Travis County, we’re looking to make that difference for children in the child welfare system who have experienced abuse or neglect.

ABOUT CASA

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Volunteers advocate for children’s safety, well-being, and for opportunities to thrive. They come from every walk of life and share a commitment to improving children’s lives, a willingness to learn, and an open mind towards life experiences different from their own. After completing extensive screening and training, volunteers are sworn into their roles by a judge and assigned to a child or family of children.

3 WAYS TO JOIN OUR MISSION

1. Volunteer

As a CASA volunteer, you will become a dedicated advocate for a child in the child welfare system by speaking up for their best interest in court, at school, and in our community. To start your volunteer journey, fill out an interest form here or RSVP for one of our upcoming info sessions.

2. Donate

Give children the powerful voice of a CASA volunteer by giving today here.

3. Attend One of Our Events

We host three major events throughout the year and would be honored if you attended one or better yet, all of them!

(i) CASA Superhero Run - This year marks the 15th anniversary of this family-fun event! With a 5k, Kids Fun Run, and Festival at Circuit of the Americas, it’s sure to be a super morning for all involved. P.S. Did we mention that registration is now open?

(ii) CASA Kids Golf Classic - A day out on the green playing a step-away scramble format with your team is all you need. This year also marks the special 25th anniversary of this tee-rific event!

(iii) CASAblanca Gala - We are celebrating 40 years of this signature event! The night includes exquisite food, curated cocktails, a high-energy live auction, a dazzling casino after-party, and powerful stories of CASA’s advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

HAVE QUESTIONS? REACH OUT TO US

If you have any further questions about CASA or about any of the content above, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at info@casatravis.org.