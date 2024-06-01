Get Involved spotlight: Ladies Let's Talk

From Ladies Let's Talk, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Ladies Let’s Talk (LLT) helps refugee and immigrant women achieve belonging in their new community. We connect them with women volunteers for language practice, navigating daily life, friendship and sisterhood. LLT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving refugee and immigrant women throughout the United States. At present, we are serving over 300 English-learning women through 4 free programs delivered by over 160 female volunteers. But many more immigrant/refugee women are on our waiting lists for these programs. With more volunteers we can serve more English Learners.

Volunteers are the heart of our programming: so we focus on providing flexible scheduling and meaningful interactions. A volunteer can sign up for as little as a 90 minute conversation. And the only requisite is an ability to hold a conversation in English! Your volunteering is valued even if you

can't attend a specific class. Just communicate with the group leaders if

you can't make it.

Our programs include:



English Conversation Sessions

This on-line program uses Zoom to bring volunteers and learners together throughout the US. Conversations are held on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings in a five week cycle, followed by a five week break. Learners come from 100+ countries with over 67% having a college education or advanced degree. Each conversation has three break-out periods where one or two learners speak with a volunteer. This program has over 600 learners on a waiting list.

English Practice Partners

During the five week break after the English Conversation program, the English Practice Partners program pairs volunteers with learners in one-on-one matches lasting for five weeks. Participants have the flexibility to meet either online or in person, according to their schedules, fostering English conversation practice and the development of meaningful friendships. To date, we have successfully matched 223 pairs, totaling 446 participants, in this impactful program.



Basic English for Afghan Woman

Our in-person Basic English Program provides an unique educational curriculum to Afghan women who have had little or no formal schooling. 22 women are presently enrolled with the program aiming to prepare “graduates” to move on to English as a Second Language classes elsewhere in Austin. These classes are held at 1314 E. Oltorf on Wednesday - Friday from 10 to 12 noon. Volunteers assist the teachers in the classroom by drilling students, helping individuals with their printing and pronouncing, etc. Help with transporting students to and from class is also needed. This program is at capacity for students.

Pronunciation Workshops

Two 1-hour workshops are held on Monday and Tuesday evenings, concurrently with the English conversation schedule (5 weeks on/5 weeks off). A volunteer team of retired speech language pathologists help advanced Learners speak English more clearly and naturally so they can communicate effectively with native English speakers. They do this by teaching about the sounds and patterns of American English, moving from a whole group lesson to breakout rooms in each workshop for small-group practice. We have many students on the waiting list for this program. So we would welcome educators who would like to join the workshop team.

What our Volunteers say about LLT

“I cannot tell you how much I enjoy working with “Ladies Let's Talk” and the remarkable women that are part of the conversation.”

“That experience was wonderful. Thank you so much for providing me with an opportunity like that. I was very impressed and excited to sign up again.

What our Learners say about LLT

“I noticed that during these meetings, I began to speak much better, my language barrier is already disappearing, and I thank LTT and EPP for this.”

“I like the LLT Class - I got the right place to practice my English. Thank you very much to teachers - you always make my English better and better.”

Connect with us:

Website: https://www.lltaustin.org

Email: info@lltaustin.org

Phone/text: 773 590 7365

Facebook

LinkedIn

