In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with T. Dallas Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:42 PM CST
Dallas Smith is the founder and CEO of the T. Dallas Smith & Company.
An infographic that poses the following question and answer: What is Percentage Rent? Answer: A type of rent payment where the tenant pays a base rent plus a percentage of their gross sales or profits, common in retail leasing.
T. Dallas Smith & Company
T. Dallas Smith & Company is on Instagram @tdsandco

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with T. Dallas Smith, founder and CEO of the T. Dallas Smith & Company - the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate firm in the nation.

For more than a decade and a half, TDS&Co has taken pride in catering to the needs of clients requiring office space, industrial facilities, and land, headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
