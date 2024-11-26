© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Tribute to the late Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST
Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to Congress.
John L. Hanson Jr.
Congresswoman Shirley A. Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to Congress.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore presentation of a conversation he had with the late Shirley A. Chisholm.

Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to Congress and an outspoken advocate for women and minorities during her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was known as a politician who refused to allow fellow politicians, including the male-dominated Congressional Black Caucus, to sway her from her goals.

Chisholm talks about becoming a politician, running for the Democratic Presidential nomination, being an opponent of the draft, supporting increases for education and health care, and advocating for the needs of minorities.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black AmericaJohn Hanson
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.