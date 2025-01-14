In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
Remembering The Life And Legacy Of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. pays tribute to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 96 this week.
Featured on the program are the voices of Mrs. Coretta Scott King, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, the late Robert F. Kennedy, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama and civil rights activist D'Army Bailey.