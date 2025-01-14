© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Remembering The Life And Legacy Of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM CST

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. pays tribute to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 96 this week.

Featured on the program are the voices of Mrs. Coretta Scott King, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, the late Robert F. Kennedy, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama and civil rights activist D'Army Bailey.
Tags
Life & Arts John HansonIn Black AmericaMartin Luther King Jr.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content