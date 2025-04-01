Video Music Box with Ralph McDaniels

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ralph McDaniels, co-creator and co-host of Video Music Box.

In 1983, after interning at WNYC in New York City, and subsequently becoming a broadcast engineer, McDaniels created Studio 31 Dance Party, a television program revolving around recordings of music performances. The show would transform into Video Music Box, which was created and hosted by McDaniels and Lionel C. Martin.

The show featured artists like Jay-Z, Wu Tang Clan, The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J and more early in their careers.

