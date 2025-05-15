This UT Austin alum is fitting student athletes across the country in his custom suits

Carlton Dixon’s company, Reveal Suits, outfits professional athletes, college stars and hall of famers in custom-tailored suits that reflect their personal journeys — often featuring the colors, logos or mottos of the universities they once called home.

Reveal Suits says it has grown into a thriving brand with licensing deals with more than 90 colleges.

The idea came to the UT Austin alumnus in 2015 while he was watching the NBA and NFL drafts. As he saw players step into the spotlight, something struck him: “How cool would it be to have a suit that represented the college you attended or something special in your life?"

That question sparked what would become a transformative business. Just 15 months later, Reveal Suits was born. Since then, Dixon has helped athletes dress for milestone moments — draft nights, hall of fame inductions and media appearances — and redefined how they express their stories through fashion.

But Dixon’s path to success began long before the idea for his company.

Reveal Suits When Dixon was playing football at UT, he said he wanted to understand the machine that was Texas Athletics. Luckily, he said, nobody kicked him out of the room.

A former guard for the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team, Dixon understood the pride athletes carry for their schools and how that connection shapes their identity long after their playing days. After graduating, he worked in education and athletic administration, gaining insight into the student-athlete experience and the relationships between players, schools and branding.

That perspective became the cornerstone of Reveal Suits. Dixon wasn’t just selling clothing, he says he was offering athletes a way to carry a piece of their legacy.

Born in Chicago and raised in Dallas, Dixon’s love for basketball took root in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, where he played at the local YMCA with other neighborhood kids.

“It’s just something about doing it with the guys from the neighborhood,” Dixon told John L. Hanson Jr. on the In Black America podcast. “Everybody’s got their challenges, but when it came to that basketball court, we had one common goal.”

As his skills developed, Dixon joined school teams and quickly stood out.

“By ninth grade, I was starting on varsity, and I thought, 'OK, we might have something here.'”

By the time he was graduating from Dallas ISD, college coaches across the country were vying for his commitment. He ultimately chose Texas over Purdue.

“Texas was run-and-gun, they were on TV, and it was close enough for friends and family to watch me play," he said.

At UT, Dixon’s passion for basketball deepened as he became curious about the inner workings of the athletic program.

“I wanted to understand the machine that was Texas Athletics,” he said. “I was just grateful no one ever kicked me out of their office when I wanted to learn more.”

