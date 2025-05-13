Reveal Suits with Carlton Dixon-Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Carlton Dixon, former star high school and collegiate basketball player ,high school coach, and athletic director and Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits.

As a National Merit Finalist and Basketball All-American, Dixon was enjoying a successful career as a High School Basketball Coach, then as an Athletic Director, when the idea for Reveal Suits came upon him.

While watching the NBA or NFL Draft, Dixon would see athletes wearing creative suits that often represented their colleges, so he thought he would distribute personalized suits with officially licensed lining before the big-name apparel companies could beat him to it.