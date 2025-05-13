© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Reveal Suits with Carlton Dixon-Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:45 AM CDT
Carlton Dixon is the Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits which specializes in crafting custom officially-licensed suits and blazers for men and women.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Carlton Dixon, former star high school and collegiate basketball player ,high school coach, and athletic director and Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits.

As a National Merit Finalist and Basketball All-American, Dixon was enjoying a successful career as a High School Basketball Coach, then as an Athletic Director, when the idea for Reveal Suits came upon him.

While watching the NBA or NFL Draft, Dixon would see athletes wearing creative suits that often represented their colleges, so he thought he would distribute personalized suits with officially licensed lining before the big-name apparel companies could beat him to it.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
