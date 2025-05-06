Reveal Suits with Carlton Dixon

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carlton Dixon, former star high school and collegiate basketball player ,high school coach, and athletic director and Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits.

In 2018, former North Dallas High School basketball coach and athlete director and University of Texas at Austin alum Dixon launched Reveal Suits. Reveal Suits specializes in crafting high-quality custom suits and blazers for both men and women.