In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Reveal Suits with Carlton Dixon

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 6, 2025 at 1:48 PM CDT
Carlton Dixon is the Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits which specializes in crafting custom officially-licensed suits and blazers for men and women.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Carlton Dixon, former star high school and collegiate basketball player ,high school coach, and athletic director and Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits.

In 2018, former North Dallas High School basketball coach and athlete director and University of Texas at Austin alum Dixon launched Reveal Suits. Reveal Suits specializes in crafting high-quality custom suits and blazers for both men and women.
Life & Arts In Black AmericaJohn HansonUT SportsUT Basketball
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
