8 dead, more than a dozen injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

At least eight people are dead and more than a dozen hospitalized after a sold-out Astroworld Festival crowd surged toward the stage during rapper Travis Scott’s set Friday night.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the surge happened after 9 p.m. Friday, when the crowd of about 50,000 began to “compress” towards the stage. The surge caused a panic, and some people became unconscious, he said.

“This is a tragic night,” Peña said.

Seventeen people were hospitalized, 11 of whim were in cardiac arrest, Peña added.

The show was called off, and the second day of the festival was also canceled.

For those who have not been able to reach family members, a reunification center was set up at the Wyndham Hotel.

The cause of death for the eight people was not immediately known.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that among those injured were children as young as 10 years old.

“Our hearts are broken,” Hidalgo said. “People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories. It’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities.”

