A 9-year-old boy injured at Astroworld is in a medically induced coma

Content warning: The below story features details of injuries to a child that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 9-year-old boy injured at Friday’s Astroworld Festival is in a medically induced coma after being trampled at the concert, one of more than a dozen people hospitalized at the event.

Ezra Blount was on his father Treston’s shoulders during Travis Scott’s set when the man began to feel crushed and passed out, according to the father’s post on GoFundMe.

When the man woke up he said his son was gone, overwhelmed by the chaos of the surging crowd. He was later found trampled with life-threatening injuries, including brain damage and trauma to his organs, according to his father and lawyer Ben Crump.

“This little boy had his whole life ahead of him — a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival,” Crump wrote on Twitter.

Crump is representing Ezra and others. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed so far against Scott and festival organizers.

The rapper and organizers have so far declined to comment on the suits.

The injuries occurred Friday night during the sold-out Astroworld at NRG Park, where 50,000 waited to watch Scott’s set. At the beginning of his performance, the crowd surged the stage. People began to pass out and 25 people were hospitalized. Eight people died, ages 14 to 27. Those victims have since been publicly identified by local officials.

Copyright 2021 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.