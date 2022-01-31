A flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 9 p.m.

A flood watch has been issued for Austin and the surrounding area, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties, until 9 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says up to three inches of rain is expected Monday, with isolated amounts up to 4-6 inches, which could cause flash flooding.

NWS officials warned that rivers, creeks and other low-lying areas, as well as low water crossings, may be flooded at some point during the day. The Lower Colorado River Authority's rainfall totals map shows close to 2 inches of rain has fallen in Southeast Austin as of 9 a.m. Other parts of the city are approaching an inch of rain or more.

Wednesday evening, the NWS says, a strong, arctic cold front will move through Central Texas. "This will not be a repeat in severity and impacts of the February 2021 winter storm, however hard freezes are expected, very cold wind chill values, and a potential wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thu morning," the Weather Service said in a tweet.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: