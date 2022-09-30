Authorities urge people to avoid area near Seton Northwest hospital after gunshots reported

The Austin Police Department is responding to a call that shots were fired at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Northwest Austin. A shooting has not been confirmed. As a precaution, the hospital is on lockdown, according to APD.

🚨APD Officers responded to a shots fired call at Seton Hospital in Northwest Austin located at 11113 Research Blvd Svrd Nb. As a precautionary measure, the hospital has been placed on a lockdown. More details to come. 🚨 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 30, 2022

Austin-Travis County EMS and other first responders are at the scene. In a tweet around 1:45 p.m., ATCEMS said no patients have been “located, treated or transported,” but the scene remains active.

There are several road closures nearby, and people are urged to avoid the area. Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital is located at 11113 Research Blvd.

UPDATE Critical Incident 11113 RESEARCH BLVD SVRD NB: There is a large presence of 1st responder vehicles & personnel as well as multiple #ATXTraffic road closures in the area. Continue to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 30, 2022

Holly Freed, a social worker in the hospital’s emergency department, told KUT near the scene that she was advised to leave.

“I was just sitting at my desk and about to go see a patient, and we got a knock on the door from the nurse, and they told us they heard gunshots in the ER and that we needed to wait there for a minute,” she said. “And maybe not even 30 seconds later, someone came back and said no, get out, you need to evacuate right now. And so we just all left the ER. We told the patients waiting in the waiting room to leave. We were told to get out, and I let my case managers know what was happening, because they sit in a different floor than I do.”

This story is developing.