© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Authorities urge people to avoid area near Seton Northwest hospital after gunshots reported

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
Updated September 30, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
First responders are gathered in a parking lot east of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital after gunshots were reported.
Haya Panjwani
/
KUT
First responders are gathered in a parking lot east of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital after gunshots were reported.

The Austin Police Department is responding to a call that shots were fired at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Northwest Austin. A shooting has not been confirmed. As a precaution, the hospital is on lockdown, according to APD.

Austin-Travis County EMS and other first responders are at the scene. In a tweet around 1:45 p.m., ATCEMS said no patients have been “located, treated or transported,” but the scene remains active.

There are several road closures nearby, and people are urged to avoid the area. Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital is located at 11113 Research Blvd.

Holly Freed, a social worker in the hospital’s emergency department, told KUT near the scene that she was advised to leave.

“I was just sitting at my desk and about to go see a patient, and we got a knock on the door from the nurse, and they told us they heard gunshots in the ER and that we needed to wait there for a minute,” she said. “And maybe not even 30 seconds later, someone came back and said no, get out, you need to evacuate right now. And so we just all left the ER. We told the patients waiting in the waiting room to leave. We were told to get out, and I let my case managers know what was happening, because they sit in a different floor than I do.”

This story is developing.

News
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff