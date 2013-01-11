© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

'State Of The Union' Set For Feb. 12

By Mark Memmott
Published January 11, 2013 at 10:21 AM CST
President Obama, Vice President Biden (at left) and House speaker John Boehner at the 2012 State of the Union address.
President Obama, Vice President Biden (at left) and House speaker John Boehner at the 2012 State of the Union address.

House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, has sent President Obama the invitation that precedes each year's State of the Union address:

"Our nation continues to face immense challenges, and the American people expect us to work together in the new year to find meaningful solutions. This will require a willingness to seek common ground as well as presidential leadership. For that reason, the Congress and the Nation would welcome an opportunity to hear your plan and specific solutions for addressing America's great challenges. Therefore, it is my privilege to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on February 12, 2013 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building."

We added the bold.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsBarack ObamaPolitics
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
Related Content