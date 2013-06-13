© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Senate Rejects Measure To Delay 'Path To Citizenship'

By Scott Neuman
Published June 13, 2013 at 10:33 AM CDT
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from the Office of Field Operations watches in February as people cross from Mexico into the United States at Nogales, Ariz.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from the Office of Field Operations watches in February as people cross from Mexico into the United States at Nogales, Ariz.

The Senate has defeated a Republican measure that would have blocked implementation of a "path to citizenship" for undocumented workers until after the U.S.-Mexico border has been deemed secure for a period of six months.

The amendment to the larger overhaul of U.S. immigration law was sponsored by Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. It was defeated Thursday in a 57-43 vote.

Opponents argued the amendment would delay for years the path to citizenship that has become a centerpiece of the legislation, which Senate sponsors hope to approve by July 4.

Republican Rep. Paul Ryan predicted Wednesday that the GOP-controlled House would approve the path to citizenship — the key sticking point in the immigration overhaul — despite opposition from conservatives.

CNBC writes:

"... a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators say, the legislation will generate enough momentum to overcome resistance from opponents on the right who blast it as a veiled 'amnesty' for those who crossed the border illegally.

"Ryan, an influential conservative, lent support to those hopes. He told an audience in Washington assembled by the pro-reform National Association of Manufacturers that 'earned legalization is an issue I think the House can and will deal with.' "

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsImmigrationU.S. Senate
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
Related Content