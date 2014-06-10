© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Mental Health Group Says Reparative Therapy Stigmatises Texas LGBT Community

Texas Public Radio | By Ryan Poppe
Published June 10, 2014 at 10:13 AM CDT
republican_party_of_texas_elephantlogojpg.jpg
Credit Republican Party of Texas

Support and protection for reparative therapy has been included in the 2014 Republican Party of Texas Platform. But a leading mental health organization said this further stigmatizes and shames the TexasLGBT community.

The reparative therapy platform was introduced by Cathie Adams, executive director of the and adopted without any changes:

“We recognize the legitimacy and efficacy of counseling, which offers reparative therapy and treatment for those patients seeking healing and wholeness from their homosexual lifestyle. No laws or executive orders shall be imposed to limit or restrict access to this type of therapy.”

Dr. Clinton Anderson, associate director of the American Psychological Association’s LGBT Concerns Office, said reparative therapy began in the 1950s, when being gay was considered a crime and mental disorder.

The APA defines reparative therapy, which is sometimes referred to as conversion therapy, as: "counseling and psychotherapy to attempt to eliminate individuals’ sexual desires for members of their own sex."

Anderson said the APA has concerns about how this political party support will affect Texas’ LGBT community:

“We don’t believe that homosexuality is a mental disorder and we think that people that promote the idea that it is a disorder that it can be treated, that it can be cured, are contributing to a continued stigmatization of homosexuality and a misunderstanding,” Anderson said.

Anderson said research shows reparative therapy has not shown that it is effective, and in some cases has shown to be harmful to the person being treated, including depression and low self-esteem.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

PoliticsRepublican ConventionLGBTRepublicansTexas
Ryan Poppe
Ryan started his radio career in 2002 working for Austin’s News Radio KLBJ-AM as a show producer for the station's organic gardening shows. This slowly evolved into a role as the morning show producer and later as the group’s executive producer.
See stories by Ryan Poppe
Related Content