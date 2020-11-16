Republicans

-
Lee esta historia en español. Local attorney and activist Andy Brown will be the Democratic nominee for Travis County judge in the November election.…
-
Polls have become an essential part of the news, particularly in the run-up to an election.Reports on polls feed into what’s often called “horserace…
-
Backed by massive donations, the Republican super PAC Engage Texas is assembling a behemoth of an organization as it rushes to register new voters ahead…
-
Until somewhat recently, being a Texas Democrat was kind of a bummer. Jason Stanford, a longtime Democratic operative in the state, says he got data on…
-
From Texas Standard:Picture this: A prominent Republican speaks at one of the country's most liberal enclaves, The University of California at Berkeley.…
-
At RedState's convention Friday, Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tried to capture the attention of GOP voters, but they two-stepped around the question of whether they will run in 2016.
-
Tea Party conservatives objected to sending money to the White House to deal with the immigration crisis, leaving the issue unaddressed as Congress gets ready to leave for a five-week break.
-
Some of the nation’s most powerful Republican politicians are in Dallas this week for the annual convention of the American Legislative Exchange Council...
-
"Dollars don't vote — you do." With those words to his supporters, college professor Dave Brat ousted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in their primary battle Tuesday night.
-
Support and protection for reparative therapy has been included in the 2014 Republican Party of Texas Platform. But a leading mental health...