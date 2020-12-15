© 2021 KUT

Politics

2020 Runoff Election Results: Boswell And Lugo Win Seats On The Austin ISD School Board

KUT 90.5 | By Claire McInerny
Published December 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST
Lines for voting on day one of early voting for the 2020 elections at the the Austin Central Library.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Candidates for two seats on the Austin ISD school board moved on to a runoff.

Lynn Boswell and Noelita Lugo will be the newest members of the Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Boswell will represent District 5, which covers parts of Central and West Austin, and Lugo will be the newest at-large trustee.

Boswell is the former president of the Austin PTA and an AISD parent. Lugo is also a parent to kids in the district and helped start Save Austin Schools, a group that fought against school closures in 2019.

