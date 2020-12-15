2020 Runoff Election Results: Boswell And Lugo Win Seats On The Austin ISD School Board

Lynn Boswell and Noelita Lugo will be the newest members of the Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Boswell will represent District 5, which covers parts of Central and West Austin, and Lugo will be the newest at-large trustee.

Boswell is the former president of the Austin PTA and an AISD parent. Lugo is also a parent to kids in the district and helped start Save Austin Schools, a group that fought against school closures in 2019.