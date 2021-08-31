Here Are The New Texas Gun Laws Going Into Effect On Sept. 1

When a new round of laws goes into effect on Sept. 1, Texas will officially become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.” That’s one piece of a GOP-led effort to limit firearm restrictions and expand gun access in the state.

While permitless carry was the highest profile gun bill to cross Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk during the 2021 legislative session, more than a dozen others received his signature.

Most loosen or limit firearm restrictions, like new laws allowing school marshals and hotel guests to carry guns. One law bans government contracts with companies that “discriminate against the firearm or ammunition industries,” while another effectively designates gun stores as essential businesses that can't be shut down during a disaster.

But three new laws will also take effect that were written in response to back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa in 2019. That includes one gun control measure, which makes it a state crime to lie on a background check in order to illegally purchase a gun.

Texas will join 19 other states with permitless or constitutional carry laws, and five other states that have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

Abbott has celebrated many of these measures.

“You could say that I signed into law today some laws that protect gun rights, but today, I signed documents that instill freedom in the Lone Star State,” he said as he signed seven firearm-related bills into law, at a ceremony in San Antonio .

Many Democratic leaders and gun safety advocates hoped the 2021 session would result in more laws aimed at gun violence prevention . It was the first time lawmakers convened since the 2019 shootings in El Paso and Odessa.

In the aftermath of those attacks, some of the state’s top Republican leaders — including Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — signaled an openness to change and voiced concerns about private, “stranger-to-stranger” gun sales that don’t require background checks.

However, legislation aimed at closing the background check loophole didn’t make it out of session, and most bills filed in response to the mass shootings never landed on the governor’s desk.

Mallory Falk is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Got a tip? Email Mallory at Mfalk@kera.org. You can follow Mallory on Twitter @MalloryFalk.

