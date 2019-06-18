Dani MatiasMorning Edition Producer/Host
Dani Matias is a producer and fill-in host for KUT's Morning Edition show. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. Previously, she's interned with the Daily Dot, KERA, the Texas Standard, WAMU, and NPR.
Dani is also an alumnus of the Chips Quinn Scholars Program for Diversity in Journalism and NPR's Next Generation Radio Project.
Dani is originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She speaks Spanish and her family is from Mexico City.
