'Our democracy remains hanging by a thread,' Austin congressman says a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection

KUT 90.5 | By Ashley Lopez
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaks during a press conference on, Oct. 18, outside of Bryker Woods Elementary School.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaks during a press conference on, Oct. 18, outside of Bryker Woods Elementary School.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin says he and his staff were barricaded in their office on Jan. 6, 2021, as an angry mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He said many of his colleagues feared for their lives, as well as the state of the nation’s democracy.

A year later, he recalls what happens that day and says the country’s democratic principles remain under attack.

Listen to his story above.

