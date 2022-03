Travis County: 2022 Primary Elections Results

It’s Election Day in Travis County, and a lot of the county-wide races are already decided — or the November ballot is already set.

All told, 19 candidates for county offices are running unopposed in the party primaries — that includes races for county judge, treasurer and district clerk.

Republicans fielded just three candidates for countywide offices, including Rupal Chaudhari for Travis County judge. Chaudhari, who’s been a vocal opponent of Austin’s decision to buy the Candlewood Suites for people transitioning out of homelessness, will face incumbent Andy Brown in the general election.

Democrat Dolores Ortega Carter is the only candidate running for county treasurer, a position she's held since 1987.

Republican Cleve Doty is the only GOP candidate for any of Travis County’s judicial seats. He’ll face either Democrat Laurie Eiserloh or Eugene Clayborn in the race for the 455th District Court seat.

Two marquee matchups in Travis County could change the makeup of the commissioners court.

Incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Brigid Shea led progressive activist Bob Libal in early voting by nearly 10,000 votes, a 54% margin.

Del Valle ISD Trustee Susanna Ledesma-Woody leads longtime Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez in a close race. Just 160 votes separate the two after early voting. Ledesma-Woody leads 51% to Gómez's 49%.

Dyana Limon-Mercado, the head of Planned Parenthood’s political arm in Texas, is facing off against Kurt Lockhart for the Democratic nominee to succeed Dana DeBeauvoir, who retired as county clerk earlier this year. Limon-Mercado took a commanding lead in early voting, securing 45,241 votes to Lockhart's 9,187.

The winner of that primary will face Republican Susan Haynes in November.

The races below will be updated once results come in.

* Indicates incumbent



District criminal courts

District Judge, 147th Judicial District

Democrats: Cliff Brown*

Republicans: None

District Judge, 299th Judicial District

Democrats: Karen R. Sage*

Republicans: None

District Judge, 331st Judicial District

Democrats: Chantal Melissa Eldridge* (61.69%), Jessica Huynh (38.31%)

Republicans: None

District Judge, 403rd Judicial District

Democrats: Brandy Mueller (81.78%), Craig Moore (18.22%)

Republicans: None

Civil district court

District Judge, 201st Judicial District

Democrats: Amy Clark Meachum*

Republicans: None

District Judge, 250th Judicial District

Democrats: Karin Crump*

Republicans: None

District Judge, 261st Judicial District

Democrats: Pam Davis (40.14%), Daniella DeSeta Lyttle (59.86%)

Republicans: None

District Judge, 419th Judicial District

Democrats: Madeleine Connor (22.89%), Catherine A. Mauzy* (77.11%)

Republicans: None

District Judge, 455th Judicial District

Democrats: Laurie Eiserloh (86.74%), Eugene Clayborn (13.26%)

Republicans: Cleve W. Doty*

District Judge, 459th Judicial District

Democrats: Maya Guerra Gamble*

Republicans: None

County judge

Democrats: Andy Brown*

Republicans: Rupal Chaudhari

Civil county courts at law

Judge, No. 1

Democrats: Todd T. Wong*

Republicans: None

Judge, No. 2

Democrats: Eric M. Shepperd*

Republicans: None

Criminal county courts at law

Judge, No. 3

Democrats: Bianca Garcia

Republicans: None

Judge, No. 4

Democrats: Dimple Malhotra* (64.99%), Jana Ortega (35.01%)

Republicans: None

Judge, No. 5

Democrats: Tanisa Jeffers (39.39%), Mary Ann Espiritu (60.61%)

Republicans: None

Judge, No. 6

Democrats: Leslie Jane Boykin (29.13%), Denise Hernàndez (70.87%)

Republicans: None

Judge, No. 7

Democrats: Elisabeth Earle*

Republicans: None

Probate court judge

Democrats: Guy Herman*

Republicans: None

District clerk

Democrats: Velva L. Price*

Republicans: None

County clerk

Democrats: Dyana Limon-Mercado* (83.12%), Kurt Lockhart (16.88%)

Republicans: Susan Haynes

County treasurer

Democrats: Dolores Ortega Carter*

Republicans: None

Travis County commissioners

Precinct 2

Democrats: Brigid Shea* (77.08%), Bob Libal (22.92%)

Republicans: None

Precinct 4

Democrats: Margaret J. Gómez* (49.32%), Susanna Ledesma-Woody (50.68%)

Republicans: None

Justices of the peace

Precinct 1

Democrats: Yvonne Michelle Williams* (77.35%), Andrew R. Hairston (22.65%)

Republicans: None

Precinct 2

Democrats: Randall Slagle*

Republicans: None

Precinct 3

Democrats: Sylvia Holmes*

Republicans: None

Precinct 4

Democrats: Raúl Arturo González*

Republicans: None

Precinct 5

Democrats: Nick Chu* (84.28%), Cassie R. Malone (15.72%)

Republicans: None