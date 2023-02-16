© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

How to watch Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address

By The Texas Newsroom
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST
50861012557_3857e4c44a_b.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address Thursday night in San Marcos.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address in San Marcos on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The governor will outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session and is expected to reiterate his vision for a more conservative Texas, with an emphasis on education and border security, among other issues.

The address will air live on KUT 90.5 and on Nexstar television stations across the state, including KXAN. A livestream will be added to this page when it becomes available shortly before 7 p.m.

Find a Nexstar station in Texas:

  • KTAB (CBS) in Abilene 
  • KAMR (NBC) in Amarillo 
  • KXAN (NBC) in Austin 
  • KDAF (CW) in Dallas 
  • KTSM (NBC) in El Paso 
  • KVEO/KGBT (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville 
  • KIAH (CW) in Houston 
  • KAMC/KLBK (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock 
  • KMID (ABC) in Midland/Odessa 
  • KLST (CBS) in San Angelo 
  • KSHV (FOX) in Shreveport, La. 
  • KETK (NBC) in Tyler 
  • KWKT (FOX) in Waco 
  • KFDX (NBC) in Wichita Falls
Politics