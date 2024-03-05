Alex Villalobos beats Daniel Law in race for Democratic nomination for Hays County sheriff

Alex Villalobos claimed victory Tuesday in the Democratic primary election for Hays County sheriff.

"I feel both humbled and honored really, there's no other way to say it," he said Tuesday night. "The work that I've done for this community resonates with the people of the community."

Villalobos, chief of staff for the county, picked up 69% of the vote against Daniel Law, a Hays County constable.

"They voted for me because they want to see change," Villalobos said. "And I want to give them that change. They deserve it."

Debate in the race revolved around community concerns over the Hays County Jail, local fentanyl poisonings and the department’s relationship with the community. Here's where Villalobos stands on the issues.

"It's important to me that there is a high level of accountability in law enforcement," he said. "Especially in this current environment where people question law enforcement."

The position was up for grabs after Sheriff Gary Cutler decided not to seek re-election. He had been Hays County sheriff for 14 years. Cutler endorsed Anthony Hipolito, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Villalobos previously ran for sheriff in 2020, but lost to Cutler by a narrow margin.

He will face Hipolito in the Nov. 5 general election.

Find all the results from the Hays County primary elections here.