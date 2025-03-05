Houston Congressman Al Green removed from House chamber during Trump’s address to Congress

U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night after interrupting President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.

Shortly into Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Green stood up and began shouting at the Republican president. Pointing his cane toward Trump, Green repeated "Mr. President, you don't have a mandate."

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Green to sit down and warned that any member who broke quorum would be escorted out. Following the warning, Green continued to stand and repeated the same message.

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to escort Green out of the House chambers. Green left willing as other Democrats remained seated and Republicans stood and cheered. Trump then resumed his speech after the joint session settled back down.

"I'll accept the punishment,” Green told reporters after leaving the chamber. “It's worth it to let people know that there's some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security."

The disruption came just weeks after the congressman announced he would file articles of impeachment against Trump after the president asserted the United States would move to take over the Gaza Strip.

Trump floated the idea during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, proposing the U.S. would assume ownership of the territory and redevelop the land.

On the House floor, Green called the suggestion ethnic cleansing, “especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world.”

Green’s move to file articles would be the congressman’s fourth attempt to impeach Trump after three separate attempts fell flat during the president’s first term in office. Green first introduced articles of impeachment in 2017, and twice in 2019. Each time, the efforts were overwhelmingly ineffective, and the third try was tabled by the Democratic-controlled House.

