U.S. House votes to censure Texas Democrat Al Green for disrupting Trump’s address

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Houston Congressman Al Green for disrupting President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday in Washington.

The Republican-led House voted 224-198 to censure Green, a Democrat. A censure is a formal statement of disapproval. It doesn’t remove a member of Congress from office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant-at-arms to escort Green out of the chambers after his outburst during Trump’s address.

“Mr. President, you don’t have a mandate,” Green shouted as he pointed his cane toward Trump.

“I’ll accept the punishment," Green told reporters after leaving the chamber on Tuesday night. "It’s worth it to let people know that there’s some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.”

According to the censure resolution, Green's actions were a "breach of proper conduct" and noted his removal "after numerous disruptions." The Democrats’ move to table the vote earlier this week failed, the Associated Press reported.

The congressman just weeks ago announced he would file articles of impeachment against Trump after the president asserted the United States would move to take over the Gaza Strip.

Green's move to file articles would be the congressman's fourth attempt to impeach Trump after three separate attempts fell flat during the president's first term in office. Green first introduced articles of impeachment in 2017 and twice in 2019. Each time, the efforts were overwhelmingly ineffective, and the third try was tabled by the Democratic-controlled House.

This is a developing story.

