11 People Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting; Suspect Dead

Updated at 7:30 p.m. ET

Police say 11 people were killed in a shooting Friday at the municipal center in Virginia Beach, Va. The suspect, a longtime public utilities employee, is also dead.

Police said that shortly after 4 p.m. ET, the suspect, whose name has not been released, entered Building Two of the city government complex.

"He immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all the victims," said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera. He said the suspect shot at responding officers, who returned fire.

One of the injured was a police officer who was saved from serious injury or death by his bulletproof vest, Cervera said.

The names of the deceased victims and the injured have not been released pending notification of their families.

"There is no way to describe an incident such as this," said an emotional Cervera. "No chief of police anywhere in the country, no mayor, no city manager ... ever wants to get up and give information such as this."

"Right now we have a lot of questions," Cervera said. "Whys will come later. Right now we have more questions really than we have answers."

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

correction: 5/30/19 A previous version of this story misspelled Police Chief James Cervera's name as Cevera.