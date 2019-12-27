Amber Alert: 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted From Austin-Area Home, Deputies Say

A regional Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Marsdan Ellis Harp, who was abducted from a southwest Travis County home by his mother, the sheriff's office said.

In an alert Thursday night, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Celina Jeanne Harp, 38, abducted Marsdan from a home on Dawning Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. The mother was last seen traveling south on MoPac Expressway at FM 2244 in a dark green 2010 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate number LGV 3638.

Marsdan, who is 3-foot-9 and weighs 42 pounds, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts, deputies said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said a regional Amber Alert, which does not activate alerts on cellphones or road signs, is issued when it's believed the child and their abductor are still in the area.

If you have any information on their location, call 911.