The Austin Animal Center Is Waiving Adoption Fees This Weekend

By 42 minutes ago
  • The Austin Animal Center is waiving adoption fees this weekend. Twelve-year-old Marley is one of the dogs available for adoption earlier this week.
    The Austin Animal Center is waiving adoption fees this weekend. Twelve-year-old Marley is one of the dogs available for adoption earlier this week.
    Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center is at full capacity and is waiving adoption fees this weekend. The city's shelter says it has no more kennels left; it aims to get 500 animals adopted over the weekend to free up space.

Shelter officials say they've taken in the most stray animals this year since 2014. They estimate they'll take in as many as 18,000 animals in 2019. The shelter says it's been using temporary kennels in conference rooms and offices to house dogs since late last year.

The center is partnering with Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Humane Society, both of which took in more than 50 dogs this week. 

Austin is the largest "no-kill" city in the United States, but the city's shelter has struggled to maintain that distinction at times. When it adopted the policy in 2011, the city had a goal of not euthanizing 90% of animals taken in. Earlier this year, the Austin City Council raised that threshold to 95%, and long-time volunteers told council the system is unsustainable.

Tags: 
Austin Animal Center
Austin Pets Alive
Austin Humane Society

Related Content

Four Dogs Believed To Be Stolen From Austin Animal Center

By Jun 20, 2019
Austin Animal Center

Four dogs missing from the Austin Animal Center are presumed stolen, the shelter said in an email Thursday.

Austin City Council Loves Its 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter. Volunteers Say It's Unsustainable.

By Mar 28, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As the City Council celebrated Austin's no-kill animal-sheltering policy today, volunteers running the city's shelter called the goal "unsustainable." 